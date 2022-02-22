MOULTONBOROUGH- The HUB Community Group will present the latest designs of The HUB - Moultonborough Community, Activity, and Aquatic Centre Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 6:30 p.m. in the Moultonborough Community Auditorium at Moultonborough Academy. The public is welcome to come see the designs and ask questions about the design and project. Costs for the project will not be addressed, as they have not been determined yet. The meeting will be livestreamed on www.townhallstreams.com.
"The designs that will be presented were developed from numerous meetings with stakeholders of the current Moultonborough Function Hall, as well as conversations with other community members to determine what needs a new facility would meet. Those needs helped form designs that determined the better place for the building would be the former Lions Club property. This would allow for the current building to remain in place during construction," said Mark Borrin, one of The HUB Community group leaders.
"We are excited to announce that we have formed a 501(3)c, which is called Friends of the Moultonborough Community Center. Individuals, as well as companies, who have expressed an interest, can now donate to the project," said Kim Johnson, President of FOTMCC. "We are recognized by the State of NH Charitable Trusts Division and are awaiting IRS approval for tax-exempt status. If you would like to donate or pledge to donate, please mail a check or pledge to FOTMCC, PO Box 711, Moultonborough, NH 03254," Johnson says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.