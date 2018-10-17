LACONIA — Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center on White Oaks Road in Laconia welcomes all curious adults and children 7-10 years olds for the fall “Our Big Backyard” series, programs covering topics related to the seasons and geared toward getting outside to discover new things in the natural world.
With the company of an adult, the programs encourage children to spend Saturday mornings through Nov. 10 taking part in outdoor activities such as collecting colorful palates of fall leaves, turning over logs to look for creepy-crawlies, finding out how local animals prepare for the winter and remembering how much fun it is to be outside.
As an ongoing series of seasonal activities, the “Our Big Backyard” series focuses each program on topics relevant to the current season, with support from Kennell Orthodontics.
“Our Big Backyard Series is a great opportunity for families to explore the outdoors together,” said Education Program Director Sarah Dunham-Miliotis. “These seasonal programs allow them to explore things they may have never thought to before.”
On Saturday, Oct. 20, the program will be “Our 8-Legged Friends-Spiders,” focusing on some misunderstood, yet very important members of the ecosystem.
As Halloween approaches, children can expect to learn about the important role of bats in New Hampshire. The program on Oct. 27, “Beautiful Bats,” will include fun games and instruction on how to make a bat box.
The two November programs are “Turkey Quest,” where participants will learn about New Hampshire’s largest bird, and “Get Ready for Winter,” during which participants will observe what animals do when they prepare for winter.
For more information about Prescott Farm, including its programs and ways to help, visit www.prescottfarm.org.
