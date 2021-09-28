LACONIA — Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative has announced additional auditions for December’s co-production of Joel Mercier’s A Christmas Carol: The Musical Ghost Story.
Auditions will be held on the third floor of the Belknap Mill on Sunday, Oct. 3. Kids and teens ages six and up are asked to come at 2 p.m. Adults will sign up for slots beginning at 4 p.m.
For those interested who cannot attend on the 3rd, video submissions will be accepted. There is a participation fee, but nobody will be turned away from the cast if this presents a hardship.
All information about the production and audition details can be found at www.belknapmill.org/powerhouse-auditions.
Directed by Mercier and featuring his original music and lyrics, the majority of the cast has been in place since last spring, but there are several additional roles to fill for adults, and room to cast 10-15 children and teens to play the Cratchit kids and ensemble. Adult roles available include Scrooge, the Ghost of Christmas Past, Bob Cratchit, Nephew Fred, Mr. Fezziwig, Topper & Mrs. Topper, as well as the third member of the “ghostly” dance trio.
Rehearsals will begin Oct. 24 and will be held on Sunday afternoons and Tuesday and Thursday evenings at the Belknap Mill. Vaccinations are required for all participants over 12, and masks may be worn at some or all rehearsals depending on the levels of community transmission.
Participants need to be prepared to be patient and flexible. Performance dates are scheduled for Dec. 17 - 19 at the Colonial Theatre.
