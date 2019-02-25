PLYMOUTH — Dr. Adrienne Kovach kicked off the Plymouth State University Saul O. Sidore Lecture Series on Tuesday with the presentation “From Mountains to Sea: How Climate Change Impacts New Hampshire’s Wildlife.”
Kovach is a faculty member in UNH’s wildlife and conservation biology program whose research focuses on New England wildlife with an emphasis on species of conservation concern. She discussed the impact of warming temperatures, increasing precipitation, and decreasing snow cover on New Hampshire’s diverse natural habitats and the species of wildlife that inhabit them.
The spring lecture series will continue the discussion on the effects of climate change. On Tuesday, March 19, researcher and author Dr. Jerry Hatfield, of the Laboratory for Agriculture and the Environment (formerly the National Soil Tilth Laboratory), will present “Climate Impacts on Agriculture.” He will discuss the effects on agriculture of rising temperatures, lengthening growing seasons, increasing rainfall intensity and shifting rainfall patterns, and increasing humidity.
On Tuesday, April 19, the final lecture of the 2019 series will feature New Hampshire native and PSU alumna Laura Getts, energy coordinator for Pueblo County, Colorado, which has a target of running on 100 percent renewable energy by 2035. In "From Pikas to People Power: A Multifaceted Look at Climate Action," Getts will discuss how rapid, localized shifts in energy sourcing produce wins for some and challenges for others. She will explain her climate research and activism and the challenges that climate change has on local and federal government entities.
All lectures take place in Smith Recital Hall at 7 p.m. at the Silver Center for the Arts on Main Street, Plymouth. The lectures are free to the public, but reservations are recommended.
For reservations or to arrange special accommodations, call 603-535-ARTS. For more information about the Sidore Lecture Series, visit: https://campus.plymouth.edu/sidore.
