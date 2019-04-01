PLYMOUTH — Chartwells Higher Education has partnered with MATTER and General Mills Foodservice to engage students on 100 of its campuses, including Plymouth State University, to provide healthy snacks and nutrition education to help fight food insecurity communities nationwide.
The Cheerios One Million Acts of Good campaign calls on people to spread kindness and fill the world with good. Chartwells Higher Education, MATTER and General Mills encourage students to improve the health of their communities with a process that promotes volunteerism. Chartwells has grown its participation from 50 campuses in 2018 to 100 campuses in 2019 and will distribute over 20,000 MATTERbox packages.
“The participation in this initiative is particularly important to us and our campus partners because this month we celebrate nutrition,” Chartwells Higher Education Chief Executive Officer Lisa McEuen said. “On a basic level, the healthful and nutritious food we serve fuels students and encourages learning to prepare them for the future. This volunteer program connects us all through compassion and kindness for a better community with our peers, campuses and communities.”
On March 27, each campus location packed 200 MATTERboxes with two snack packs and other healthy food items. Each snack pack also includes nutrition information, as well as a YouMATTER hand-written note of encouragement. MATTERboxes will be distributed locally to nonprofits, schools, after-school programs, and health care providers.
Plymouth State University is participating in One Million Acts of Good, and more than 50 students and staff are volunteering their time. Organizations that will receive MATTERboxes include PSU Food Pantry, Pemi Youth Center and other local food pantries in Thornton, Rumney, and Plymouth.
“PSU Dining and Chartwells Higher Education are inspired by the opportunity to join these like-minded organizations and students to give back to our community,” said PSU Dining General Manager Phil Bowers. “We have the ability to increase access to healthy snacks and nutrition education for those who may need it most. And the best part is the personal connection with our hand-written note and act of kindness to brighten someone’s day.”
For more information about Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services, visit www.ChartwellsHigherEd.com, www.ChartwellsMonthly.com, and www.DineonCampus.com.
To learn more about Plymouth State University, visit www.plymouth.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.