PLYMOUTH — On May 15, Plymouth Regional Senior Center unveiled the newest Little Free Library on their deck accompanied by popcorn and entertainment. Little Free Librariesare based on the concept of bring a book, take a book. The library at the senior center is on the deck at the main entrance, 8 Depot St.
Many thanks to David Hiltz and Pemi Glass for their donations of time and materials, and to Alex and Art for providing entertainment.
For other Grafton County Senior Citizens Council or Plymouth Regional Senior Center news, visit www.gcscc.org.
