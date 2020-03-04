DURHAM — Watch the Plymouth Regional High School Bobcats defend their title against the Dover High Green Wave in round one of the Granite State Challenge Saturday, March 7, at 6 p.m. on NHPBS.
Playing for the Plymouth Bobcats will be Captain Rhys Harris, Michael Cathy, Mason Earick, Rhianna Herlihy, and alternates Ben Kresge and Erek Bickford. Jay Fogerty coaches the team.
The Dover High Green Wave is represented by Captain Ryan Gregorakas, Will Hicking, Jacob Favolise, Christian Cullimar, and alternate Lauren Stephens. The team is coached by Eric Salmonsen and Timothy Elliott.
The winner will face the winner of Manchester Central vs. Hanover in the quarterfinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.