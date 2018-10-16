PLYMOUTH — The Plymouth Historical Society will feature the eighth in a series of monthly presentations, a talk on 'Digging Into Native History in New Hampshire' by Professor Robert Goodby tonight at 7 p.m. at the Old Webster Courthouse on Court Street behind the Plymouth Town Hall. The talk is made possible by a grant from New Hampshire Humanities.
Native Abenaki history in New Hampshire has long been obscured, with many Abenaki concealing their identity to avoid persecution. Goodby will reveal archeological evidence that confirms widespread presence of Abenaki people.
Goodby is professor of anthropology at Franklin Pierce University in Rindge. He holds a doctorate in anthropology from Brown University, and has spent the past thirty years studying Native American archeological sites throughout New England. He is a past trustee of the Mount Kearsarge Indian Museum in Warner, has served on the New Hampshire Commission on Native American Affairs, and directed the excavations of four, 12,000-year-old Paleoindian dwelling sites at the Tenant Swamp site in Keene in 2010.
The event is free and open to the public, and refreshments will be provided. The agricultural exhibit is also on display in the museum. visit www.PlymouthNHhistory.org, email contact@PlymouthNHhistory.org, or contact Dick Flanders by phone at 603-536-1376 or dick.flanders062@gmail.com.
Learn more about New Hampshire Humanities at www.nhhumanities.org.
