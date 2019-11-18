LACONIA — Pleasant Street School recently welcomed Remi, a certified therapy dog, to their school community. Remi was introduced to the students and staff and will visit PSS on a regular basis. As a trauma-sensitive school, PSS works to help reduce students’ stress and anxiety by helping them feel more connected and supported in the building. Therapy dogs have been shown not only to have a positive effect on student well-being, but also to increase student motivation for learning, leading to positive academic outcomes.
