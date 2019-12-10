LACONIA — Join the Laconia Public Library at Wayfarer Coffee Roasters for a Holiday Pajama Party Wednesday, Dec. 11, 5-6 p.m. Wayfarer and the Laconia library will host an evening of festive, family fun. Relax in pajamas with a cup of hot chocolate as librarians read "The Night Before Christmas" and "The Mitten." The littlest family members will craft two winter-themed ornaments to take home, and anyone can sign up for a library card. For more information, contact the library at 603-524-4775 or info@laconialibrary.org, or visit laconialibrary.org.
