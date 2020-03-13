GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring a Senior Moment-um pizza and game day on Monday, March 23. Meet at noon in the fellowship hall at Gilford Community Church. Homemade pizza, made by Dan Barnhart, will be served, along with tossed salad and beverages. Following lunch, participants can play games including Scrabble, Rummikub, and Trivial Pursuit. Lunch cost is $3 per person. RSVP by Thursday, March 19, to 603-527-4722.
Pizza and game day with Senior Moment-um
- By HERB GREENE, Gilford Parks and Recreation
