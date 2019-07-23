LACONIA — On Thursday, July 25, Opechee Day Camp will host the annual Peanut Carnival at Opechee Park from 5-7 p.m. Along with designing and running each game, campers will also set game prices, in peanuts of course. Bags of peanuts are available for $3, and an alternative for those with allergies. Earn tickets to redeem for prizes. There will be refreshments and concessions. The rain date is Friday, July 26. For more information, call Laconia Parks and Recreation at 603-524-5046.
