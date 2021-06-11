BRISTOL — Pasquaney Garden Club will host a presentation from the Bristol Sustainability Committee on Tuesday, June 15 at 10 a.m. at the Kelly Park Pavilion. This is a regular meeting for the club, but is open to all. Nancy Dowey, representing the Bristol Sustainability Committee will talk about the interactions of the committee with the community, its residents, businesses and government to develop support that is environmentally, economically and socially sustainable. These purposes create opportunities for positive interactions with many of the local organizations, including Pasquaney Garden Club.
This event will begin with refreshments at 9:30 a.m., a brief business meeting, and the presentation immediately thereafter at 10 a.m. The outdoor venue is a new location accommodating some of the still existing COVID restrictions. This program will offer information about ongoing efforts and opportunity for participants to ask questions. Information about future club programs and activities will also be available.
Gardeners and volunteers are encouraged to come to the Butterfly Garden behind Minot sleeper library on garden workdays. PGC member gardeners will be happy to answer questions and always welcome extra help. Garden workdays for this summer are at 9 to 11 a.m. on the following Tuesdays: June 22, July 13, July 27, Aug. 3, Aug. 24, Sept. 7th, Oct. 5 and Oct. 26. Work times are flexible. It is not necessary to stay for the entire two hour period.
For information contact jwhitenh@gmail.com.
