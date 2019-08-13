BRISTOL — Members and friends of Pasquaney Garden Club have been enjoying gardening this summer. In June, the group toured the garden at the Tracy Library in New London. The garden is maintained with help from the New London Garden Club. The club held their June meeting in the Butterfly Garden behind Minot-Sleeper Library as a tea party, inviting guests and visitors to enjoy the peaceful garden and refreshments at the picnic tables by the river.
On Monday, Aug. 19, the club will offer a creative program on leaf manipulation. Floral designer Sue Cram will demonstrate unusual techniques to add interest to floral designs and provide artistic challenge to those who enjoy arranging floral materials. Visitors and guests are encouraged to attend. The program will begin at 10:30 a.m. at Bristol Baptist Church on the lower level, in Central Square. The club will hold a brief business meeting at 10 a.m. and refreshments will be served. Designers are invited to arrive between 9:30-10 a.m. for refreshments.
August Gardening Day in the butterfly garden at Minot-Sleeper Library is Aug. 20. Gardeners and volunteers work 9-11 a.m., or earlier if the weather is particularly hot.
Pasquaney Garden Club is actively seeking new members and volunteers, including those in the area seasonally. Bookmarks with program information are available at Minot-Sleeper Library, Renaissance Florals, and town halls in the villages around Newfound Lake. PGC sponsors programs from April to December, participates in field trips with clubs in area communities and co-sponsors programs with Minot-Sleeper Library. The major horticultural project is the butterfly garden, and the group also works in garden areas and planters in the Bristol and Newfound areas. Membership is open to all, and dues are $15 for 2019. Enrolled members receive monthly newsletters with updates, events and club information, and the yearbook with the schedule and member information.
