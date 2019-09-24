LACONIA — Amazing Grace Fellowship is hosting a faith-based parent support group for parents struggling with their children's addiction or incarceration. The group meets the first and third Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Amazing Grace Fellowship is at The Dry Dock, 71 Beacon St. W. For more information, call 508-527-4765.
