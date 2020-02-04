BELMONT — The Belmont Public Library has a month of learning, book groups, pizza and movies, games, and more planned for February.
The non-fiction book group will meet Thursday, Feb. 13, at 1 p.m. to discuss 'Fly Girls: How Five Daring Women Defied All Odds and Made Aviation History' by New Hampshire author Keith O’Brien.
The library will be closed Feb. 17 for Presidents Day.
The Belmont Senior Center book group will meet Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 10:30 a.m. at the library to discuss 'The Boston Girl' by Anita Diamant.
The Friday Fiction book group meets Feb. 21, at 10:30 a.m. to read 'Crosstalk' by Connie Willis.
Preschool-age storytime features stories, movement, music, and crafts to encourage early literacy skills, and meets Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. Pizza and a movie, featuring 'Frozen 2,' will be shared in the children’s room Feb. 28, at noon.
Teens age 13 and up are invited to a tabletop gaming group every Thursday at 3 p.m.
The Belmont Library invites adults and kids age 12 and up to a paper marbling class. Supplies and instruction will be provided, and sign up is required as space is limited.
For more information, visit belmontpubliclibrary.org.
