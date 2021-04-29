LACONIA — Volunteers are holding a paper goods drive to benefit Isaiah 61 Cafe, 100 New Salem St., through Sunday, May 9.
The cafe welcomes people experiencing homelessness of the area five days a week for a warm place to enjoy a free, continental breakfast and hot lunch, served in a non-judgmental atmosphere. “Friends,” as clients are called, can make use of the bathrooms, hot showers, washers and dryers, and lockers available to them at no cost.
The cafe is in great need of napkins, plastic forks, knives, and spoons, large and small paper plates and paper bowls.
The following businesses are drop-off locations for donations:
• Gilford Country Store, Gilford - Monday-Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Vista Foods, Laconia - daily, 7 a.m.-9 p.m.
• Wayfarer Coffee Roasters, Lakeport and downtown Laconia - Monday–Saturday, 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Nahamsha Gifts, Meredith - Monday–Saturday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
• Yum Yum Shop, Wolfeboro - daily, 7 a.m.–9 p.m.
