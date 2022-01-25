LACONIA – Pamela Langlitz, CESMT, CCSMT, who many know as running Trustworthy Hardware alongside her father for over 30 years (sold in 2020), has announced the official launch of her new business, Equimotion: Equine and Canine Massage Therapy.
Pam’s father, who passed away in 2015, created Trustworthy, literally building its home on Union Ave. before establishing the business and running it for over 40 years as the local trusted source for home maintenance needs. After her father had a heart attack, Pam left her job in banking to temporarily help him at the store. But, over 30 years later, she was still there, running what was an extremely busy, successful store.
When the stress of running Trustworthy took its toll on Pam, it was her husband who convinced her it was time for a change. Pam shared, “I would still be the hamster in the hamster wheel at the business if it weren’t for my husband, Mark.” So, they sold Trustworthy and began to consider what her next chapter might be.
Pam, who’s loved, owned, ridden, and shown horses since she was a kid, and even previously owned and ran her own 20 stall hunter/jumper facility, turned her attention toward equine massage therapy. Pam says, “It was a natural progression. I know how to run a business and I love horses. So, it made sense to incorporate the two into something that brings me as much pleasure, as it does to my clients.”
Pam achieved her certification in Equine Massage Therapy through Midwest Natural Healing for Animals. She is also certified in essential oils, Canine Massage Therapy and is a Reiki Master. All her certifications are with animals as her focus. Certification is not a requirement in NH, but Pam believed it to be important.
Canine and equine lovers and owners can call Equimotion for rehabilitative care, massage and wellness maintenance for their horse or dog whether they are a performance animal or simply a beloved pet. Pam will travel to the animal’s home to provide equine and canine sports massage, red light therapy, reiki, and BEMER PEMF Therapy. Benefits include increased blood flow to muscles, increased range of motion, better healing, improved join mobility, the release of natural pain-relieving endorphins, better circulation, and more.
Pam reflects, “Animals have brought me so much joy my whole life, so to essentially return the favor to these four-legged friends through Equimotion is very rewarding. The horse and the dog aren’t the only ones who feel good after the therapy is done.”
For more information on Equimotion, call 603-630-3212 or find them on Facebook.
