TILTON — Artist Acacia Rogers will be teaching a beginner friendly 7-week crash course in outdoor painting this spring. It will start at the LRAA Gallery, 120 Laconia Road (Tanger Outlets), Suite 300, Tilton and continue in various local outdoor locations, to be determined.
Beginning Thursday, May 13, 10:30 a.m-2 p.m.
Dates are as follows: 5/13, 5/20, 5/27, 6/3, 6/10, 6/17, 6/24). Students will bring their own materials. Refer to the supply list on the Acacia's website, AcaciaRogers.wix.com/FineArt or contact Acacia for more details.
Take your easel outdoors this spring and paint the beauty of nature on-location in the fresh air and sunshine. This 7 week beginner and intermediate friendly class is a great introduction to the wonders and challenges of painting "En Plein Air" like the many masters before us.
Acacia will cover everything from the basic setup and materials needed for painting outside, to sketching and replicating the scene before you, to creating the colors of nature, capturing light, and so much more. Visit 3 scenic locations around the lakes region and enjoy multiple live demos, side by side easel time, critiques, and even group lunches.
To learn more about Acacia Rogers or to sign up:
Email: AcaciaRogersArt@gmail.com or Visit: AcaciaRogers.wix.com/FineArt.
