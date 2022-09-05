GILFORD — The Gilford Historical Society will present its third open house in its series of Muffins & Museums on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the 1834 Union Meetinghouse. 

While adults are enjoying their coffee, children may enjoy sitting at a desk that was in the Gilford Elementary School when it opened in 1940 and learning about GES. At that time it had four classrooms containing grades one through eight and provided hot lunches and toilets (no more bag lunches from home or outhouses) and they may color a picture of it. If they (and/or any adult) are interested in learning about Gilford's one-room schools there is also a page that shows a corner of the Under the Mountain School No. 9 taken from a photo in 1931 that may be colored.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.