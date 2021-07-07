WOLFEBORO — The On The Green Arts & Crafts Festival will be held at Brewster Academy, July 9-11. Hours are Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. There will be over 100 arts and crafts exhibitors, with a chainsaw demonstration on Saturday by Buck Ridge.
Vendors in addition to crafts include music and food, and the event will be held rain or shine under canopies. Friendly, leashed dogs are welcome, and admission is free as is parking. The festival takes place at 80 Academy Drive. For more information, call 603-387-1510.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.