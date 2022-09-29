MEREDITH — Stop by the Meredith Public Library this October for a variety of fun seasonal activities for patrons and visitors of all ages.

Bring the little ones (in costume if you want) to Halloween story time, Friday, Oct. 28, at 10 a.m. for a fun hour of stories, snacks, and crafts. Young patrons are also invited to stop into the children’s room on Saturday, Oct. 22, for Halloween Saturday, when you can drop by between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to craft up a paper lantern while you sip some cider and nibble a donut.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.