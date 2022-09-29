MEREDITH — Stop by the Meredith Public Library this October for a variety of fun seasonal activities for patrons and visitors of all ages.
Bring the little ones (in costume if you want) to Halloween story time, Friday, Oct. 28, at 10 a.m. for a fun hour of stories, snacks, and crafts. Young patrons are also invited to stop into the children’s room on Saturday, Oct. 22, for Halloween Saturday, when you can drop by between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to craft up a paper lantern while you sip some cider and nibble a donut.
The annual Pumpkin Carving Party, will be held on Friday, Oct. 14, at 3:30 p.m. We’ll provide the pumpkins, carving tools, plus some assistance for small hands. There will be snacks and cider, plus a fun and spooky soundtrack to get you in the mood. Pumpkins are limited, so sign up in advance by stopping by the children’s room or calling the library at 603-279-4303.
For teens and tweens, the graphic novel of the month is “Anya’s Ghost” by Vera Brosgol, a fun and slightly spooky story about a teen girl who befriends a ghost, but soon grows to question her decisions. We have lots of extra copies so you and a friend can read it together before the optional meeting on Oct. 11.
The library has a new STEM series that they're calling "Make It" that is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 19, participants will be building, testing, and competing with paper planes.
Teen and tween programs continuing into fall: Manga Club Oct. 5, 19, Cocoa and Crosswords Oct. 7, 21 and and Lego Time Oct. 13, 27.
For questions about these or any library events, call 603-279-4303 or visit Meredithlibrary.org.
