LACONIA — Belknap Mill Quilters Guild will host a live and virtual lecture at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8. “Make Magic While the Sun Shines” lecture will be presented by New Hampshire Quilt Artist, Nancy Ann Belsky. Belsky will also lead an in-person workshop at the Belknap Mill, 25 Beacon St. E., on Thursday, June 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Guild is offering this lecture and workshop to the public. Non-guild members may register for the lecture at info@bmqg.org and indicate if you will attend the lecture in person or on line. The cost is $5.00 per person.
For the workshop, if the weather permits, participants will be outdoors learning how to "Make Magic While the Sun Shines" (which is why this workshop is scheduled in June) and if the sun is shy that day, the class will learn Shibori Tie Dying indoors. This workshop still has several openings; The class fee includes your kit fee. There will be a small supply list sent to participants, which should all be in your stash. Ample parking is available directly adjacent to the mill.
Email Cheryl Goldenberg, Program Chair, BMQG, at Twin2th29@gmail.com with any questions.
Link to sun - painting/Shibori dye workshop: https://forms.gle/YEcKQJdjQAw35jdG9.
The Guild is supported in part by a grant from the New Hampshire Council on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.
