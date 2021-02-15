NORTHFIELD — The town of Northfield will be asking voters an unusual question this year, should the selectmen be required to ask the IRS 3-questions regarding the applicability of the income tax to the average American. Jason Gerhard, who is running for selectman, put forth the petitioned warrant article. Under RSA 39:3 upon the written application of 25-registered voters a warrant article “shall” be included in the town warrant.
“The IRS has never satisfactorily answered questions when asked by individual Americans so I thought having a town ask these simple questions would be the best way to finally get an answer. For too long they have used fear in order to keep people from looking behind the curtain. I’m hoping that the people of Northfield will decide that the government should not rule by fear but by consent as was intended by the founders of this country,” Mr. Gerhard said.
Northfield’s Town Meeting will occur on March 13th at 9 a.m.
