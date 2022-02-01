PORTSMOUTH — Nominations are currently being sought for the 26th annual New Hampshire Construction Industry Ethics Award. The award is presented to “the individual, business or organization that, through words and deeds, best demonstrates a commitment to upholding the highest ethical standards in construction.” The award carries with it a handsome plaque and $1,000 cash contribution to the recipient’s charity of choice.
Nominations will be accepted through Feb. 21, with the recipient to be announced in the spring. Guidelines for nominating deserving individuals and/or companies may be obtained by contacting the award’s steward, Plan NH at PO Box 1105 Portsmouth, NH 03802; via phone at 603-452-PLAN, or e-mail: tiffany@plannh.org.
The Award’s continued sponsor David “Woody” Wood, now retired, was a nationally-recognized writer and newsletter publisher. A past president of the Construction Writers Association, he has long championed the issue of ethics in construction.
Judging for the award is done by a distinguished panel of New Hampshire industry-related individuals, people whose own integrity and judgment is universally respected, and includes past award recipients.
Prior recipients of the award include Dick Piper, RM Piper, Inc., Gerry Perron, formally of Granite State Plumbing and Heating, Bob Longchamps, formerly of Longchamps Electric, Gary Betram, formerly of Hutter Construction, Dan Church, The Rowley Agency, Concord; Frank Lemay, Milestone Engineering and Construction, Concord; Richard Uchida of Hinckley Allen, Concord; Dan Hazelton of Anderson Equipment Company, Manchester; Tom Morin of Morin’s Landscaping; Mark Bates of Weaver Brothers Construction; John Zahr of Harvey Construction, Bedford; Bruss Construction, Inc., Bradford; Paul Morin of Tarkka Homes; Ron Severino of Severino Trucking Company, Candia; Tom Palazzi of The Palazzi Corporation, Hooksett; Rich Lambert of Pro Con, Inc., Hooksett; Leighton A. White of Leighton A. White, Inc., Milford; Mark & Rick Charbonneau of Continental Paving; Jim Morrill of Morrill Construction, North Haverhill; Tom Avallone of Cobb.
