LACONIA — Join the Laconia Public Library on Wednesday, Aug. 11, from 1- 2 p.m. for their Wednesday specials with Squam Lakes Science Center: No Two Tails Alike.
No two tails alike! An animal’s tail can serve as a rudder when swimming, help with agility during flight, or can even function as an extra hand. Meet live native wildlife ambassadors as a naturalist from Squam Lakes Natural Science Center tells tales of the tails of some of New Hampshire’s native wildlife! Squam Lakes Natural Science Center requires that all participants are masked during the program and adhere to physical distancing guidelines. Held at the Community Center.
For more information, contact the library by phone: 603-524-4775, info@laconialibrary.org, or website: http://laconialibrary.org.
