BRISTOL — Newfound Memorial Middle School’s Bear of the Week student and staff winners for the week of April 15 are Koral Gunn and Alisha Langill for their representation of the NMMS Core Values. They are great members of our NMMS community and showing us what respect, responsibility, pride, and integrity are all about. NMMS Parent Elizabeth Pike-Maragkos for provided prizes to this week’s winners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.