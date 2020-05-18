CENTER HARBOR — With the Governor's emergency extended through May 31, it is still uncertain when the Nichols Library will be able to begin lending materials again. A task force headed by the NH State Library is working on a set of best practices to follow for reopening. The library trustees and librarian are following these developments closely. In the meantime, online resources have been expanded to fill in the gap.
The librarian is available to answer questions, provide help with our digital resources, look up your library card number for online logins, or offer suggestions for your next great read or movie. Some of our online sites may seem daunting at first. If you are having trouble logging in, send an email to ch_library@metrocast.net, leave a voice message at 603-253-6950 or send a message on Facebook.
