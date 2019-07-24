CENTER HARBOR — The James E. Nichols Memorial Library is participating in the Ben & Jerry's Literacy Program. The program offers free ice cream rewards to children who take part in summer reading programs.
Any child who reads a book from the Nichols Library collection this summer, and answers questions from library staff, will receive a bookmark with a coupon for two, free scoops of ice cream. The coupon is redeemable at Ben & Jerry's in Mill Falls Marketplace, 312 Daniel Webster Highway in Meredith.
Toddlers and young children who are just starting to read can participate by having a Nichols Library book read to them.
Nichols Library is located at 35 Plymouth St. Hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. For additional information, call 603-253-6950.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.