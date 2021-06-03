GILMANTON — Button Up New Hampshire, the popular home energy savings workshop series is coming virtually to the Laconia/Gilmanton Area. It will take place on Zoom with screen and audio over the internet, on Tuesday June 8 from 7:00-8:30 p.m. including a live Q and A time. The workshop is hosted by the Gilmanton Energy Committee and Solarize Gilmanton. It is sponsored by NHSaves and coordinated statewide by the Plymouth Area Renewable Energy Initiative.
Tthe Zoom link for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8: https://ccsnh.zoom.us/j/95985761696
