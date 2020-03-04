DURHAM — Poetry, prose, non-fiction, or any kind of illustrated story can be entered into the NHPBS Kids Writers Contest.
The contest, sponsored by New Hampshire PBS, invites children in grades Kindergarten through five to explore their creativity by writing and illustrating original stories.
Contest guidelines and writing resources are available by visiting nhptv.org/kidswrite. The deadline to submit stories is Tuesday, March 31.
A panel of local judges will select first, second and third place winners in April. All stories submitted will be posted on the NHPBS Kids Writers Contest website.
Contact Susan Adams at 603-868-4455 or email sadams@nhpbs.org with any questions.
Support for the NHPBS Kids Writers Contest comes from Heinemann, Parenting New Hampshire and the New Hampshire Lottery.
