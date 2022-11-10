award

Left to right, Mat Deterling, NHDES; Eliza Styczynski, NHDES; Sharon Nall, NHDES; Jason Randall, PVWSD; Luis Adorno, NHDES: Ethan Widrick, NHDES. (Courtesy photo)

CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services recently presented the 2022 Asset Management Awards, established to promote, and encourage communities to develop and implement Asset Management Programs to the Plymouth Village Water and Sewer District. AMPs are a holistic approach to managing total infrastructure systems over the life cycle of assets in the most cost-effective way.

NHDES believes that by providing assistance to communities for the development and implementation of AMPs, New Hampshire residents will benefit from more reliable and sustainable water, wastewater and stormwater systems throughout the state.

