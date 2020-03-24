WOLFEBORO — With the immediate needs of the New Hampshire Boat Museum’s existing building addressed last year, the focus has shifted to planning for construction of a new, year-round building.
The NHBM campaign received a boost when John Robinson, founder of Wood & Clay in Gilford, joined the Site Planning Committee last year. “He has offered his expertise as project consultant for the planning and construction of the new facility, which will be located on Bay Street,” Executive Director Martha Cummings said.
“His love of the lakes and fine craftsmanship inspired him to incorporate the use of sustainable and green building practices in many of the homes he built,” explained Cummings. “John and his wife Leslie are passionate about our lake life culture and are determined to preserve it for future generations.”
To learn more, visit nhbm.org.
