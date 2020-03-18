MEREDITH — The COVID-19 virus has changed the way things operate, especially for business owners. With recent restrictions, many business owners are closing their doors and ending wages for employees.
NH Rocks will be sharing 25 percent of all profits gained from Locals Card sales with participating businesses, starting Friday, March 20. "It is our way of living up to our commitment to help the communities, businesses, and residents of New Hampshire," said Jonathan Noury-Elliard, owner of NH Rocks. "We hope that by working together we can help to offset the economic impact of COVID-19," he continued. "While $5 per transaction is not going to make a huge dent in business costs, if we can get a lot of people to participate we can make a difference."
Assuming 100 people rallied behind each business, that would be a payout of $500 to each of the more than 60 businesses participating. The numbers build from there, putting the responsibility for payouts to employees on the individual businesses.
The Locals Card, launched last year, offers discounts and events exclusive to New Hampshire residents. Residents can a card by visiting nhrocks.com/locals. "It is our hope that NH Rocks may serve to supplement businesses and residents in this time of need. We were created to help and that is what we will work hard to do," said Noury-Elliard.
