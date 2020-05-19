CONCORD — NH LAKES has a new program, the LakeSmart Lake-Friendly Living webinar series. Join experts who will share their time and tips on how to live in a lake-friendly way, to help keep New Hampshire’s 1,000 lakes clean and healthy.
The weekly, four-part series starts on Thursday, May 21, 7-8 p.m. with “Lake-Friendly Living: Are YOU LakeSmart?!” The session is presented by Andrea LaMoreaux, vice president of programs and operations, and Krystal Costa Balanoff, conservation program coordinator, of NH LAKES.
Tune into “Lake-Friendly Landscaping: How to Get the Landscape You’ll Love & Protect Our Lakes” on Thursday, May 28, at 7 p.m. Hear from Belknap Landscape experts who have worked with property owners across the Lakes Region. The session is presented by Hayden McLaughlin, owner; Mark Smith, project department head; and Jeff Sirles, brand coordinator, of Belknap Landscape.
Homeowners with septic systems won't want to miss “Lake-Friendly Living with Septic Systems” on Thursday, June 4, at 7 p.m. Russ Lanoie, wastewater management professional, will talk about how these systems work, and the dos and don’ts of lake-friendly living with septic systems.
Residents with gravel roads or driveways will be interested in “Lake-Friendly Living with Gravel Roads & Driveways” on Thursday, June 11, at 7 p.m. This session will also presented by Lanoie. He will discuss the do’s and don’ts of lake-friendly living with unpaved roads and driveways, and share information from his published owner’s manual for those who live and travel on dirt and gravel roads.
All webinars are free. Pre-registration is required, and space is limited. Visit nhlakes.org/lake-friendly-living-webinar-series to learn more.
