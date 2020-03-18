LACONIA — In an effort to alleviate concerns for those experiencing hardships related to COVID-19, the New Hampshire Humane Society is launching the Pet Compassion Project. The effort includes making pet food available for free through the expanded Pet Pantry Project, launching a referral service for animal care, consultation services on issues around surrendering a pet, and providing pet-related videos on NH Humane’s Facebook page.
For the Pet Pantry, NH Humane will provide a supply of food and arrange a no-interaction pickup at 1305 Meredith Center Road. If an individual needs a delivery, NH Humane staff will deliver food as soon as possible, while supplies last.
Those in need of pet food for pick-up or delivery should contact reception@nhhumane.org or 603-524-3252. NH Humane welcomes donations of food, as well as financial contributions by visiting NHHumane.org.
NH Humane also recognizes that pet owners affected by COVID-19 might be considering surrendering their animals. “If you or someone you know is unsure if an animal can be cared for, please contact us and we can talk through the situation and see if we can come up with a solution to keep you united with your pet,” said Charles Stanton, executive director.
The organization has adjusted some policies due to COVID-19 and public health concerns. Effective immediately, offices will be open to the public by appointment only for those considering adoption. Appointments can be made by calling 603-524-3252. Volunteer programs have been temporarily discontinued. Surgery appointments will be honored, and drop-off instructions will be modified as needed.
Additionally, NH Humane recommends that veterinarians serve as the first point of contact for pet owners. If there is an emergency, a vet or emergency animal hospital are the best resources. The CDC has said that pets are not able to contract or carry the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.