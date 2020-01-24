PLYMOUTH — The New Hampshire Electric Co-op Foundation awarded 11 grants totaling $42,558 to organizations throughout the state. Organizations that received grants ranging from $1,500-$10,000 include American Red Cross of New Hampshire and Vermont, Campton Elementary School Park & Recreation Program, Communities for Alcohol & Drug-Free Youth, Cub Scout Pack 53 of Alton, Friends Program, Mayhew Program, Pemi Baker Community Health, Salvation Army of Laconia, School District SAU 48, Russell Elementary School in Rumney, and Tillotson Center in Colebrook.
The NHEC Foundation is funded by its 44,000 members participating in the Round Up Program. Participating members have their monthly electric bill rounded up to the next dollar. To learn more about the NHEC Foundation, visit nhec.com/nhec-foundation.
