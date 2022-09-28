LACONIA — Weekly Storytime programs have changed. Tuesdays — Social-emotional storytime from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Participants will read a story about feelings, talk about how to handle our emotions, and do a fun craft. Best suited for ages 2-6.
Wednesdays — Toddler Time at 10 a.m. Geared toward children birth to age 3. This program includes stories, songs, movement, and crafts planned with active toddlers in mind.
Thursdays — Preschool Pals at 10 a.m. An hour of fun for ages 3-6. The group will read books, use the felt board, and incorporate music and crafts that are appropriate for the preschool-aged crowd.
A new Storytime for the youngest visitors this month: Baby Bookworms — a playtime with stories for babies and their caregivers. Join in on Friday, Oct. 14, at 10 a.m. for the very first program. Younger or older siblings are always welcome at each of these weekly programs.
Recurring favorite Move & Groove will take place on Friday, Oct. 7 and 21, at 10 a.m. This program gives kids birth to age 6 the opportunity to dance with scarves, move to the beat, play musical instruments, and have fun with the colorful parachute.
Let your creativity run wild during Tinker Time on Thursday, Oct. 13 and 27, at 3:30 p.m., for ages 3-12. The group will create a trap for creepy carrots and build haunted houses with ghostly packing peanuts, toothpicks, and candy corn.
Lego Club will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 4 and 18, at 2 p.m. Best suited for ages 5-12.
Family crafts include painted rock monsters on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to noon and cute beaded pumpkins on Monday, Oct. 3, at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to noon, participants will make a Q-tip painted tree, followed by cardboard leaf people on Monday, Oct. 17, at 3:30 p.m.
Kids through Teens are welcome to create mason jar pumpkin lanterns on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Gearing up for Halloween on Monday, Oct. 24, with coffee filter bats at 3:30 p.m. These crafts are drop-in, so come any time during the scheduled event.
Teens also have new programs this month. Paint sparkly gem stone stickers on Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 3:30 p.m. for ages 9-18.
Participants will be using special cyanotype paper to make fall leaf sun prints on Friday, Oct. 14, at 3:30 p.m. For ages 9-18.
Dungeons and Dragons Club meets Monday, Oct. 3, from 3-6 p.m. This session will begin the new campaign. Space is limited, sign-up is required.
The Manga Club meets on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 3:30 p.m. Teen Clubs are restricted to ages 13-18.
Pumpkin Fest is back this year. Kids through teens are welcome to come to make pumpkin slime on Friday, Oct. 28, at 3:30 p.m.
On Saturday, Oct. 29, a pumpkin-themed Storytime at 11:30 a.m. and a Mini Foam Pumpkin Painting Family Craft at 2 p.m. (limit 30 people per program).
Don’t forget to stop by the Library when you’re out trick-or-treating on Halloween. The library will be handing out candy in the children’s room from 5-7:30 p.m.
