LACONIA — Glenn Knoblock will present the New Hampshire Humanities program, African American Soldiers and Sailors of New Hampshire During the American Revolution on Thursday, May 11, at 6 p.m. One of the most interesting aspects of the American Revolution is the role played by African Americans in the fight for independence. This program is made possible by a grant from the New Hampshire Humanities Council and is free and open to the public.
The Library offers two book groups that meet monthly and new participants are always welcome. The evening Nonfiction Book Group will meet on Thursday, May 4, at 6 p.m., to discuss "Annie’s Ghosts: A Journey into a Family Secret," by Steve Luxenberg. The Mystery Book Group will meet on Wednesday, May 10, at 4 p.m., to discuss "Hello, Transcriber," by Hannah Morrissey. Sign up is required; copies of the books are available at the library.
The library's new Fiber Arts Club will meet biweekly, on Thursdays from 10 to 11:30 a.m., starting May 18. Bring your current project to this informal meet-up and make progress on your creation while in the company of other fiber enthusiasts. Knitters, crocheters, quilters, embroiderers, needle-felters, are welcome.
The Adult Art Class will be exploring how to draw faces. Come learn how to draw what you see, not what you think you see. Sign up is required as space and supplies are limited to 15 adults for this art lesson. Choose either the day or evening class: Tuesday, May 23, from 1 to 3 p.m. or Wednesday, May 24, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Drop-in Tech Help is available Tuesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. and Wednesdays from 2 to 3 p.m., for one-on-one guidance.
The art of Laconia High School and Middle School students is currently on display in the Library Rotunda until the end of May.
Call, email, or text the Library to reserve your spot. For more information call 603-524-4775, text: 603-556- 4666, or email: info@laconialibrary.org.
