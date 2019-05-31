LACONIA — From April 26-29, the New Hampshire Professional Photographers Association held its annual conference at the Margate Resort. Allison McGrail and John Malboeuf presented awards to NHPPA members who participated in the annual image competition.
Nylora Bruleigh of Concord was awarded the Master’s Court of Honor in the portrait category for her image ‘Luca.’
Jim Carlen of Milford received the CCP Award for his photograph titled ‘The Grand Rotunda.’
Pat Corlin of Portsmouth was awarded a Judge’s Choice award for her photo titled ‘All Tucked In.’
Jeffrey Dachowski of Dachowski Photography in Bedford received the Miller’s Best All Around Case award. He also received the Master’s Court of Honor award in the social candid category for his image ‘The First Steps.’
Samantha Deschamps, owner of Around the Bend Photography in Monroe, was awarded Judge’s Choice awards for her photos ‘Flower Girl’ and ‘Gingers.’
Kris Dobbins of Franconia was awarded the Court of Honor in the social candid category for his photograph ‘Romance on Cape Neddick.’
The National Award was given to Jay Goldsmith of Portsmouth.
Judy Hurley, owner of Barely Blushed Photography in Durham, was named New Hampshire Photographer of the Year, the Non-Master Court of Honor in the portrait category for her image ‘A Thirst for Knowledge,’ and the Lenzart Best of Show as well as the Miller’s People’s Choice awards for her photograph ‘Adoption Day.’
Yedi Koeshendi of Nashua was selected for the Master’s Court of Honor in the artist category for his photo titled ‘Boston Common at Twilight.’ Koeshendi was also presented with a Judge’s Choice award for his photo titled ‘Hopeless Gaze.’
John Malboeuf of Merrimack received the Court of Honor in the artist category for his image ‘Twisted,’ and was also the winner of the ACI Creative Challenge Award for his image ‘Which Bench?’
Maria O’Brien, owner of Two Shots Photography in Nashua, was award a Judge’s Choice award for her photo ‘Wild Horses.’
Shawn Pierce of Rochester was awarded the Court of Honor in the Commercial category for his photo titled ‘Leaf Peeping,’ and a Judge’s Choice award for his photo titled ‘Old and Fast.’
Madonna Lovett Repeta of Bedford was awarded the Master’s Court of Honor in the commercial category for her image ‘The Heart of the Home’ and in the Illustrative category for her photograph ‘Simply Stunning in Black and White.’
Scott Snyder of Henniker earned a Five-for-Five award.
Mark Stevens of Barrington was selected for the Master’s Court of Honor in the illustrative category for his image ‘On the Rocks.’
Susan Goralski, owner of GeminEye Images in New Hartford, Connecticut, earned the ASP and the CCP awards for her image titled ‘Looking Up.’
Dennis Rainville of Acton, Massachusetts earned the Richmond Pro Lab First Time Entrant Award for his photo titled ‘Fade to Black.’
Sarah Seeley of Dubuque, Iowa received the Out-of-State Court of Honor for her image ‘Royal Huntress.’
Rob Smith of Harpswell, Maine earned a Five-for-Five award.
For more information about the New Hampshire Professional Photographers Association, visit www.nhppa.com.
