MEREDITH — Golden View Health Care Center has received a grant from New Hampshire Humanities to present New Hampshire on Skis by professor emeritus of history at Plymouth State University E. John B. Allen. Allen will offer his lecture today, Wednesday, March 11, at 10:30 a.m., at The Inn assisted living at Golden View. The talk is part of The Inn's 20th anniversary celebration.
Take Scandinavian and Austrian immigrants, the Dartmouth Outing Club, the Cannon Mountain Tramway, the muscular Christian, amateur tinkerers, and Allen. Cover it with snow, and there are the makings of a unique New Hampshire history.
This program is sponsored by New Hampshire Humanities and is free and open to the public. To RSVP, contact Becky at 603-677-4194 or rmckeown@goldenview.org.
To learn more about New Hampshire Humanities, visit nhhumanities.org.
The Inn at Golden View is at 19 New Hampshire Route 104. For more information about Golden View, visit goldenview.org or call 603-279-8111.
