Featuring more than 15 museums from southern and central New Hampshire, the NH Heritage Museum Trail features several special ceremonies and events in honor of Veteran’s Day on Thursday, Nov. 11.
Concluding its 2021 season on Oct. 31, the Wright Museum will reopen for Veteran’s Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and host a special ceremony to honor veterans from 11 a.m. - noon.
“It is important we honor the contributions and sacrifices made by all veterans,” said Wright Museum Executive Director Mike Culver, who said the ceremony is organized by Wolfeboro’s American Legion Post 18. “Nearly a third of our annual visitors are veterans, so this is an important day for them and us.”
Admission to the ceremony is included with regular admission. For more info, visit wrightmuseum.org.
The Woodman Museum in Dover will host their annual Veterans Day Ceremony from noon to 4 p.m. Featuring reenactors of various conflicts from the Revolutionary War to modern battles, the event will include live cannon fire and antique military vehicles and memorabilia.
Tickets are only available for purchase at the Woodman Museum or at the event, although veterans, currently deployed military and their families, and Gold Star families receive free admission.
For more information, visit woodmanmuseum.org or call 603-742-1038.
To learn more about The Trail, or to learn more about its Passport program, visit nhmuseumtrail.org.
