BEDFORD — Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains are launching the 2020 Girl Scout Cookie™ season today, Jan. 7, with two sweet new ways to celebrate young female leaders: refreshed packaging reflecting the experiences that cookie earnings make possible for girls, and a new lemon cookie, Lemon-Ups™.
The new packaging continues to emphasize what the cookie program is all about. The new images feature Girl Scouts taking part in a diverse range of experiences, from adventure-packed camping and canoeing to exploring space science and designing robots, to taking action to improve their communities.
The new Lemon-Ups™ replace Savannah Smiles® with a crispy lemon cookie baked with messages inspired by Girl Scout entrepreneurs. “I am a go-getter” and “I am an innovator” are among the eight phrases that reflect the experience of Girl Scouting.
The Lemon-Ups cookie joins the rest of the national 2020 lineup, with favorites such as Thin Mints®, Samoas®, and Trefoils®. Lemon-Ups are available only in select council markets, which include New Hampshire and Vermont.
