New flag flies over Belknap Mill
LACONIA — Recently, the Belknap Mill had a very special day. Two years ago, the Mill's flagpole came down during a storm. On Nov. 26, the Belknap Mill raised a flag on its new flagpole.
With the assistance of Mayor-elect Andrew Hosmer, Belknap Mill board Co-Chair Bill Nunamacher, and Eagle Scout Tim King of Troop #68, the new flag was raised. The flag was given in honor of Stewart L. Ramsay.
