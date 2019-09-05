LACONIA — The New England Wolves are planning a community kick-off event for this Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Merrill Fay Arena. Festivities will begin at 4 p.m. outside the arena, with games, food, music, player autograph signing, raffles, and more.
At 6 p.m. inside the arena, the Wolves Junior teams, both EHL and EHLP, will participate in a combined red vs. black scrimmage. It will be the community's first opportunity to see the teams in action, and get to know the members of this year's rosters, who have been recruited from Latvia, Slovakia, Belarus, Florida, Georgia, and Colorado.
“We have developed a great fan following here in Laconia the last several years, and we wanted to plan an event where we could say thank you to our fans and have our athletes interact with the community prior to the season starting,” commented Wolves General Manager Andrew Trimble.
Admission is free. Between the first and second period of the game, the Wolves will raffle off a gift certificate to Patrick’s Pub in Gilford. This will be the first such raffle of the season, and continue for all Wolves EHL home games all season. Patrick's Pub is the official game day promotional sponsor for the Wolves' 2019-20 season.
The New England Wolves are members of the Eastern Hockey League. In 2017-18 and 2018-19, they were awarded the EHL’s “Humanitarians of the† ear Award” for contributions to their community. In 2018-19, the Wolves claimed the EHL Premier Championship.
For more information, visit www.ne-wolveshockey.com, or email Andrew Trimble at scoringconcepts@gmail.com.
