LACONIA — Navigating Recovery of the Lakes Region invites the community to celebrate the grand opening of their new recovery center on Thursday, Sept. 26, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Come for coffee, snacks, and a tour of the new building. The purchase and renovation of 102 Court St. was made possible by a $350,000 Community Development Block Grant the organization received from the New Hampshire Community Development Finance Authority. The application of the grant was sponsored by the City of Laconia.
For more information about Navigating Recovery and its services, visit www.navigatingrecovery.org, or call 603-524-5939.
