GILFORD — With the arrival of spring, the Gilford Library will once again be celebrating National Library Week from April 4-8.
In the Children’s Department, the ever-popular Touch-A-Truck series is making its annual return. Each day at 10:30 a.m., visit the library for a quick story and to see trucks and vehicles from different town departments. We’ll have a police cruiser, a fire truck, and an excavator, to name just a few.
In the teen room, there’s special after-school programming on Monday the 4th, Wednesday the 6th, and Friday the 8th. On Monday, Hayden and Sarah will lead a virtual reality tech demo as well as mini games for candy prizes. Wednesday, kids can expect a blindfolded Oreo taste test. Try all the flavors and see if you can figure them out. The week will wrap up with a pizza party on Friday and outdoor games (weather permitting).
Adults (and other patrons) can look forward to a week of special programming and refreshments provided by the Friends of the Library. The whole week, the library is giving back to you all with a “fine-free week.” Stop by the library to have your fines forgiven. In addition, the library is hosting a virtual cooking event with The Local Eatery on Tuesday the 5th at 1 p.m. Following that, Wednesday the 6th welcomes Maple Meadows with a virtual demonstration of the maple syrup process on Facebook. On Thursday, April 7 at 6 p.m., David Vermette will give a virtual presentation which you can view at the library or on Zoom, exploring the history of the Ku Klux Klan in New England in the 20th century.
