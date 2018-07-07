CAMPTON — Diane Taliaferro has assumed the role of deputy forest supervisor for the White Mountain National Forest.
Forest Supervisor Clare Mendelsohn said Taliaferro, who comes from New Mexico, has a diverse background, experience and education that Mendelsohn said “will be a great asset to our team.”
Originally from Montana, Taliaferro grew up in a Forest Service family and is a fourth-generation Forest Service employee. Her grandfather was director of Fire and Aviation in Missoula, Montana, and she has fond memories of Forest Service family picnics, joining her grandfather at the Smokejumper base in Montana when Lassie came to town, and seeing her father return from fires smelling of smoke and with a scruffy beard. Diane’s great-grandfather and family worked in fire lookouts, cooked for the Civil Conservation Corps and helped build the road over Lolo pass in the Bitterroot Range of the Northern Rockies.
Taliaferro began her career with the Forest Service in Gardiner, Montana, as a firefighter and has worked on several national forests throughout the Northern Rockies, Intermountain Region and Southwest as a recreation wilderness trails manager, wilderness, Wild and Scenic River and cave program manager, and in the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service’s Washington office as the Wild and Scenic River agency head. She most recently served as the Silver City district ranger on the Gila National Forest.
Taliaferro has an undergraduate degree in environmental engineering and education from Montana State University and a graduate degree in Ecosystem Management from the University of Montana.
She enjoys hiking, backpacking, boating, canyoneering and skiing with friends and family, including her Australian shepherd.
“I’m looking forward to using my experience in wilderness, recreation and rivers to improve opportunities here on the White Mountain National Forest,” said Taliaferro. “I’m excited to meet all of our dedicated partners, volunteers, and public and learn how we can continue to work together for this special place.”
