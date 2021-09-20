Meredith Village Savings Bank and Merrimack County Savings Bank are working together to present a complimentary webinar on safety for local Realtors. In the hour-long virtual event, former Tilton Police Chief and security expert Bobby Cormier will provide real world best practices to help Realtors remain safe on the job. The webinar will take place on Sept. 23 at 10 a.m.
“When business hours are flexible and meeting clients in new and unfamiliar settings is the norm, it’s important to make personal safety a priority,” said Cormier. “With the added stresses of low inventory, bidding wars and financial pressures due to the pandemic, we hope this webinar will give local Realtors some simple tips, techniques and routines they can use to stay safe during everyday business.”
“Our relationships with local Realtors is critical in helping to ensure smooth home buying transactions for our local customers,” said Charlie Dowd, vice president, residential mortgage sales for MVSB. “As such, it’s important that we’re in tune with the needs and challenges they face day-to-day and we’re pleased to be able to offer this timely webinar to encourage safety and awareness.”
Interested Realtors can register for the event online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/RealtorSafety2021.
Bobby Cormier recently retired from his role as Tilton Police Chief after 14 years serving in the role and a nearly four decades in law enforcement. To learn more, visit any of the local branch offices located in Alton, Ashland, Center Harbor, Gilford, Laconia, Meredith, Moultonborough, Plymouth, Portsmouth or Wolfeboro, call 800-922-6872 or visit mvsb.com.
