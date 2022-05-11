NEWFOUND — Newfound Regional High School will present their 41st annual Spring Musical, Pollyanna!
Written by Plymouth State University's Trish Lindberg and her collaborator Will Ogmundson, and based on the classic children's book by New Hampshire author Eleanor Porter, Pollyanna tells a heartwarming story about kindness, optimism, and community spirit in 1910's Littleton. The titular orphan and her famous 'Glad Game' will transform the people of Littleton and, hopefully, our audience!
Newfound's production stars sophomore Isabel Braley as Pollyanna; senior Cassie Coffin as her aunt, Miss Polly; and community member and Newfound musical staple Eli Redcloud-Owen as the cantankerous bachelor Mr. Pendleton. They are assisted by an able cast and crew from Newfound schools and the wider community, and led by veteran director Stephanie Wiencek.
See Pollyanna on Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21 at 7 p.m. at Newfound Regional High School. For more information, contact Steph Wiencek at 603-744-6006, ext 1513 or at swiencek@sau4.org.
